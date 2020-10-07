HOUSTON -- The Greater Houston Merchants Association held its first of two fall open houses on Sunday.
The event was focused on fall decor, with the latter set to take place later in the fall, and focus on Christmas decor.
There were treats and deals galore as well as other festivities including a pony ride for the little ones.
The following businesses participated:
-- Ava Michaels Boutique
-- Gann's Clothing
-- Casey and Company
-- The Bus Stop
-- Houston Family Pharmacy
-- Tiny Sisters Boutique
-- Daisy's on the Square
-- Out of the Attic Antiques
-- Trendy House
-- DD's Closet
-- Pearson's Drug Store
-- Down Yonder Boutique
-- Salon 101