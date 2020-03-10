HOUSTON • Retailers from around Houston gathered last week at the Chickasaw Development Foundation offices to form a new, independent association with a goal of increasing cooperation, promoting business, planning and producing events, and advocating for beneficial public policy.
According to Sean Johnson, the director of the Chickasaw Development Foundation, this new organization will replace what was formerly known as the Main Street Association.
“In the past, Houston had both the Chickasaw Development Foundation and the Main Street Association being run from the same office. However, as the role of the CDF is evolving more to focus on economic and community development and tourism, our merchants need an official way to work together to get things done.”
Johnson said that he’s heard from several merchants over the past year about the desire for such an organization, and so, with the help of Alderwoman, Kellie Atkinson, they set the meeting.
At the meeting, the new organization looked at some bylaws and elected officers. Elected as the first President of the organization was Cliff Walters of The Bus Stop, Leigh Ellen Kilgore of Tiny Sisters was elected Vice President, and Charlotte Birmingham of Gann’s Clothing was elected Secretary/Treasurer.
According to Johnson, this initial meeting was held to gauge interest and see what kind of direction the organization would take.
“Everyone was very enthusiastic about the prospect of a new organization and was ready to get to work. There’s so much positivity in Houston right now and having a vibrant merchants association is going to add so much to what we all can achieve in this community.”
While only brick and mortar retail shops with valid business licenses were invited to this organizational meeting, the group plans on opening membership up to restaurants as well.
Johnson says that it will be up to the organization to chart their own course.
“The CDF’s role in this will be mainly a supporting role. These retailers know more about their businesses than anyone else, and our (the CDF’s) job in community development is to help create and promote an environment in which they can all do their very best.”
Any retailer with a permanent location and valid business license who is interested in joining the organization can speak with any of the officers or call the Chickasaw Development Foundation at 662-316-9557.