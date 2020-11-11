HOUSTON – The Greater Houston Merchants Association hosted its first of two holiday open houses on Sunday.
The event was a smaller open house to serve as a precursor to the larger Christmas Open House that is traditionally held during the first weekend in December.
They decided to do two open houses this year, offering double the deals.
The event saw a good crowd come out, and several vendors participated.
They included:
– Out of the Attic
– Gather Coffee and Brew
– Bus Stop Flowers and Gifts
– Gann's Clothing
– Houston Family Pharmacy
– Saxon's Drive-In
– Pearson's Drug Store
– Ava Michaels
– Casey and Co.
– Trendy House
– Down Yonder Boutique
– Tiny Sisters
– DD's Closet
While these businesses offered retail opportunities for the adults, what about the kids?
Well, they thought about that too.
There was a petting zoo set up on the east side of the square. Kids got to pet a variety of animals including the apparent fan-favorite rabbits.
There was also a train ride on the east side, where kids could load up in the “cars” and ride around.
In addition to these activities for the kids, there was also a photo booth set up, where, by appointment, they could get their portraits taken.
The event seemed to be a fun time for the whole family.