HOUSTON – The Houston Board of Aldermen voted, 3-1, to move forward with the services offered by Belinda Stewart Architects to rewrite and update their zoning ordinances.
Stephanie Stewart came before the board to give a refresher on what their proposal entailed and answer any questions the board may have.
“The proposal that was provided is to actually write the zoning ordinance that goes along with the map that you all have already created,” she said. “So, the zoning ordinances we write will be based on each one of these criteria for these zones that are already defined.”
This comes after extended discussions about the zoning ordinances and the sometimes-vague nature of the ordinances.
There will also be a total of three meetings between the firm and the Board of Aldermen.
“The proposal also includes three meetings for us to get together and talk through these things.”
She broke down the structure of the meetings and how they would work.
“We will have three meetings in that process. We will be here at that first one, and we will do a drive around and make sure that we have everything right on the map, and where each zone is and what the requirements for each zone are, and then the second meeting, we will sit down with you and we will have a preliminary schematic layout, so that we can confirm each of those districts with you and what the requirements would be, and then we’d go back and rewrite some of that, and then a preliminary final document would be given to you at that last meeting, any modifications will be made, and you would get your final deliverable.”
She also said that they would look at some of the standards for surrounding areas, bigger and smaller, and apply ones that work to bring before them for review.
She said that the main reason for needing strong ordinances is to ensure that the process is not only fair, but that they have a concrete set of rules that allow them to make decisions.
“One of the things that’s great about these documents that we’re talking about is it gives you a level of separation. You have a citizen that comes to you and says, ‘I really need this thing,’ and it gives you the ability to say, ‘We’ve got this document, we’ve all agreed that we’re going to go by it.’ Now there’s always variances and people can appeal, but there should be a process in place that gives you a level of security knowing that you all agreed on something and you’re going to move forward with that, and it can be fair.”
The board seemed to have most of their concerns appeased with her presentation, and Alderman At Large Barry Springer made a motion to move forward, and Ward 3 Alderman Matt Callahan seconded it. Ward 1 Alderman John Fred Lancaster voted in favor of the motion, and Ward 2 Alderlady Shenia K. Jones voted against it. Ward 4 Alderlady Willie McKinney was absent from the meeting.