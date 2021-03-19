HOUSTON -- Court records indicate that the following cases were called during the Thursday, March 11 session of Houston Municipal Court.
Municipal Court is held at the Police Department. The presiding judge was Garry Turner.
The court routinely meets the second and fourth Thursdays monthly. It handles misdemeanor cases of less than $1,000.
The term FTA means an individual failed to appear in court.
The cases were as follows:
--Tiffany Lansdell- Harassment-Guilty-$332.75.
--Deondra Hamilton-FTA-Issue Warrant.
--Tommie Lee Flowers- DUI 1st-Guilty-$720.
--Lindsay Blaine-Simple Assault Domestic-Guilty-$457.25.