HOUSTON -- Court records indicate that all the cases called during the Thursday, Feb. 25 session of Houston Municipal Court were FTAs.
The term FTA means an individual failed to appear in court.
Municipal Court is held at the Police Department. The presiding judge was Garry Turner.
The court routinely meets the second and fourth Thursdays monthly. It handles misdemeanor cases of less than $1,000.
The cases were as follows:
--Daniel Cousins-FTA- Issue Warrant.
--Sheglenda Rodriquez-FTA- Issue Warrant.
--Cedell Starks-FTA- Issue Warrant.
--Kory Hatchett-FTA- Issue Warrant.
--Steven Delaine Johnson-FTA- Issue Warrant.
--Willie Edward Spann-FTA- Issue Warrant.
--Enix Burnett-FTA- Issue Warrant.
--Coty Wade Hiner-FTA- Issue Warrant.
--Walter Randle-FTA- Issue Warrant.
--Tiffany Tubberville-FTA- Issue Warrant.
--Nasheauna Williams-FTA- Issue Warrant.