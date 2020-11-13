HOUSTON -- Houston Municipal Court has been postponed until Thursday, Dec. 10 due to the coronavirus, City Clerk Lisa Easley said this week.
Only Municipal Court, which is held at the Police Department, has been postponed. The postponement does not apply to any other court system, the city clerk said.
The postponement canceled the Thursday, Nov. 12 court session. All cases on the Municipal Court docket are now reset to Thursday, Dec. 10th, at 9 a.m. at the Police Department.
Municipal Court routinely meets the second and fourth Thursdays monthly.
Municipal Court routinely handles misdemeanor cases of less than $1,000.