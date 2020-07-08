HOUSTON – The Houston Board of Aldermen voted 3-2 to not mandate the wearing of masks in public businesses.
The vote came on the heels of an appeal by a concerned citizen for the board to make such a mandate due to the lack of face coverings being worn around town.
The board held a lengthy discussion, where in they were divided over the issue.
Mayor Stacey Parker voiced his opposition to such a move, stating that a mandate without consequences is pointless. He said this also brought up the issue of policing if there were to be consequences.
“I am just speaking for me, but I have a problem with mandating something with no consequences,” said Parker. “If there are not any consequences for a mandate, then there is no mandate.”
He said that the city does not have enough officers to police everyone, everywhere, all the time to make sure they are wearing masks in addition to there potentially being rights violations.
“It is still a personal choice,” he said.
Despite the opposition by the mayor and some members of the board, a motion was made by Ward 3 Alderlady Willie Mae McKinney and seconded by Ward 2 Alderlady Sheena Kirby Jones, to mandate the wearing of masks in public businesses. When asked about consequences, it was initially stated that there would be no consequences, however, Jones mentioned the mayor's statements about a shortage of police, and she said that perhaps the police department should hire part-time help to enforce the mandate rather than the city using lack of enforcement options as an excuse to not take action.
When the motion went to a vote, the board was still too divided, with McKinney and Jones voting for the mandate, and Ward 1 Alderlady Kellie Atkinson, Ward 4 Alderman Frank Thomas and Alderman at Large Barry Springer voting against the issue. Springer said he was not ready to go on record as being for a mandate of the people of Houston. Atkinson also offered her opinion.
“When you go from a suggestion to a mandate, that is a strong difference,” she said. “The CDC suggests face masks, but the City of Houston mandates the face masks, there is a huge difference there. As this progresses, there is going to be an immunization that comes out. The CDC is going to suggest that immunization, we as a city board could suggest it, but are we going to mandate it for all of our people. At what point do we respect people's choices?”
McKinney was displeased with the result.
“Let the record reflect that I at least tried,” said McKinney after the vote was decided. “The rest of it is up to the other three.”
Individual businesses can still require masks, there is just no board issued mandate.