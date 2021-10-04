HOUSTON – Dozens of people gathered on the Houston Square on Sunday to observe the 21st annual Life Chain, an event where participants hold signs and pray for an end to abortion.
The event, which is nation-wide, started in 1987, and has spread since.
“Since 1987, the Life Chain has equipped the local church to lead our nation in prayer for the unborn,” says the description of the event on its website. “Our fight is life, our weapon is prayer, and our leaders are pastors, priests, and disciples of Jesus nationwide. From its small beginnings as a local witness in Southern California, Life Chains have spread to more than 2,000 cities across North America. Although Life Chains occur year-round, the first Sunday of each October is National Life Chain Sunday.”
Those present in Houston met for a word of prayer led by Bro. Randy Rinehart, and then spread out, about 10 feet apart, across the south and west sides of the square, with a few also standing on the north and east sides.
For an hour, they stood or sat in silent prayer.
“This is not a demonstration, but a time of prayer,” said Minnie Jo Hill, the coordinator of the event. “We will hold signs so passersby will know why we are there, and we will pray for about 45 minutes in all. We will pray for an end to abortion and for healing for those women who have undergone abortions and are full of regret and guilt.”
Also present was Joetta Tillman of the Starkville Pregnancy Care Center, a free clinic for women who are or think they may be pregnant.
They offer all manor of medical tests, as well as counseling for expectant parents, as well as for those who may have had an abortion.
They also offer sonograms to see if the baby is in the uterus, she said, hopefully encouraging them to make the decision to keep it.
“We see results. 80 % of ladies that see that there is a baby will choose life rather than abort their baby.”
They also offer first-time parenting classes and other options to make the burden less on new parents.
Lastly, she said that everything is confidential, and they want to take care of anyone who has a need.