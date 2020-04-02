HOUSTON • The Houston Parks and Recreation confirmed via a post on their Facebook page that they plan to move forward with the summer league baseball and softball.
The announcement comes at a time when the future of many sports is uncertain amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
The post, made on March 20, offers an update on the progress of summer league. According to it, they will not take any action before April 17, which is also when the Governor has given the public schools as a date to return. However, as with all things during this time, it is subject to change. Parks and Recreation said it will offer an update on the program’s status as April 17 draws nearer.
The post also offered an update on the parks system.
“Also a reminder, all ball fields are locked and closed, please don’t use them until we can start our program,” the post read. “Also as of today, March 20, all city parks are closed to anyone and everyone.”
Ultimately, the Parks department is wanting to do only what is in the best interest of the children. They ask that everyone exercise patience during this time, and they said they will update the public as more information becomes available to them.
“Please be patient with us as our first and most important concern now is the well being of our children,” said the Parks department in their post.