HOUSTON – Houston Parks and Rec director John Gravat, Jr. offered and update on the status of summer league baseball/softball on Facebook last week.
According to Gravat, he and the Parks board made the decision to place summer league on hold until May 11. He said that at that time, they would reevaluate the situation and make sure it was safe to proceed.
If the season is canceled, a refund will be issued.
If play moves forward, however, teams will be drafted the week of May 11 and uniforms ordered. He went on to say that games would start around May 30.
The games will be played in June and July, excluding the week of July 4, and the league tournament would be the last week of July.
According to Gravat, that would allow them to get 12-14 games in and salvage the season that has been cut short due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
“Thanks for understanding,” he said. “We are trying our best to try and get it in to give our kids something to look forward to after being stuck in the house for so long.”