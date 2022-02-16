Local businesses have been reaching out, wanting to make donations to the Police Department for the K9. One such business was Eaton Automotive, who made a donation last week. Pictured, from left, Chief Adam Harmon, Steve Eaton and Assistant Chief Robert Ivy.
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department hopes to add a K9 Unit to their ranks soon, and it has been made possible by the community through donations.
Houston Police Chief Adam Harmon said that it is important for them to get a K9 for the department for numerous reasons, but the main one is convenience.
“Right now we are depending on other departments and other cities to help us at the schools, factories, different stops, that kind of thing,” he said. “This way, we won't have to depend on those other departments.”
Citizens as well as businesses began reaching out to the department wanting to donate towards the effort, and that has fully funded the endeavor, and one person actually wanted to donate enough to pay for the entire dog.
“We had one individual that gave us enough money to purchase the dog, it's not just the dog though, you've got to have a car and get it equipped, you've got to feed the dog every day, you've got to have a pen for it, you've got vet bills, you've got all of this, so it's not just the purchase of a dog, you've got everyday maintenance too.”
He said that is why these donations were so crucial in the process, and he is grateful for every single one. He also said that he appreciated the community's support, not only in this case, but since he's taken office.
“They've been very supportive. I am still getting calls of people wanting to donate, and these businesses reached out to us. We've had a very big turnout on donations, and we've had a lot of support from the community, they have supported this police department since I took office, and we have had big support.”