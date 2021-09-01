HOUSTON – A deal gone wrong ended in an ATV being stolen, using a fake check, in Houston on Monday, Aug. 30.
“The victim was in communication with the buyers trying to sell a side-by-side,” said Police Chief Adam Harmon. “Both of them are from out of town. They got to the location and met up and made the transaction. They loaded the ATV up, but they didn't realize the check was bad until they drove off with the side-by-side. They actually were given what appeared to be a fake cashier's check.”
Harmon said that this kind of thing is too common of an occurrence to be taken lightly.
The department is looking into setting up trading locations, where online buyers can meet and be under surveillance and therefore it is much less likely that something will go wrong, and if it does, there is video of it.
“We've had this twice already with the murder and this, so we recommend everybody to meet at a secure place, have witnesses and make sure that they have the money. Also, we're thinking about setting up a location here at City Hall and in front of the Police Department. It'll be a safe trade zone. It'll be on video when you pull up there either at City Hall or at the Police Department.”
He also urged the public to be exercise caution when buying or trading online especially when it requires meeting in person.
“Right now we're just want to tell the public to be cautious.”
He said that the total amount of the transaction was $18,500.
They have gotten some leads that they are following up on, but it is still an open investigation.