HOUSTON – Rish Alford has done a lot for the Hilltoppers throughout the course of his senior season. He was an integral part of the voracious defense that helped lead the Hilltoppers to a 10-4 record this year. For his efforts Alford was honored by being named 1st Defensive Tackle on the 3A All State team by the Mississippi Associations of Coaches or MAC.
Alford had 42 solo tackles in the 12 games played this year. The senior has been a force to be feared by any opposing quarterback since his sophomore year. His sophomore year Alford let the gates open. With 22 sacks that sophomore year, Alford has been a staple on the defensive line at Houston every year after that.
Fast off the line is an understatement with this young man. While Alford is on the smaller side for a defensive tackle, he makes up for it with his speed. He had over 100 tackles throughout his whole career.
Alford shows out in more ways than just football.
“He helps with some of the ladies around the neighborhood. Yardwork, housework, or anything,” said Anna Alford, Rish’s mother.
Ms. Alford has nothing but great things about to say about her son, naturally. She says he plans on attending Itawamba Community College after he graduates this May, unless another offer arises from a different school.