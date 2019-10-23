In college football there has been a new era of sideline antics. Teams have begun to adopt things that are given out when there is a turnover, touchdown or some other great play made. This has not been lost on the high school teams either. I remember back when I was in high school our coach would bring a big oak log and tell us to lay the wood on somebody. Nowadays though this has gotten to be a more refined market.
Houston has a chain that looks like it should be pulling timber out of a forest instead of being worn around the neck of a student athlete. On that chain is a heavy H that tings and pings as it is being carried around on the sideline, just waiting to be put on. Upon holding the chain you realize the legitimate weight to it. This is no costume or Halloween decoration, this is meant for great plays and great players. When I asked about the chain number fifteen Bobby Townsend darted off to go grab it so I could take his picture in it. You could tell that this piece of metal meant the world to him, and he wanted it documented.
After it was clear that I was taking pictures more and more guys came over. One had a headset on and was acting like a coach, another had a WWE style belt that had Houston’s logo on it. What I saw was not only the use of these objects as gifts by coaches, but as talismans that these players put their work into getting. They want these things just like I wanted that big oak log. I wanted to hoist it whenever we beat a rival team. These guys want to wear it while they are dominating on the field. The coaching staff at Houston has come up with a phenomenal item for players to work for. Now I’m ready to see if Vardaman will have a steel sweet potato on a chain next year.