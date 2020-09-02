While the summer vegetables have all but ended, the Houston Farmers Market will carry on into the fall this year with a monthly “Makers and Bakers Market” which will be taking place on the first Saturday of each month.
Organizers say that they were approached by a number of vendors and customers wondering if it would be possible to continue with the event, even after the vegetables were gone.
“The market has really grown beyond vegetables this year,” says Sean Johnson of the CDF who helps organize the event. “We’ve had more vendors joining us with baked goods, arts and crafts, canned goods, fried pies and the like, and this has been very popular with our customers. So, it makes sense that if the customers want more of the market, and the vendors want more of the market, that we should have the market.”
Johnson says that the market will be like any normal summer market and will open up at around 6:30 am and officially last until around lunch time. However, if vendors want to stay longer, they are welcome to. The cost to vend at the event is $10, no registration is required.
“The only caveat is that items must be homemade. No reselling of items will be allowed.”
A new addition to this event will be music.
The Billy Taylor Band will be setting up in front of the old movie theater to provide musical entertainment from around 9 a.m. until 10 a.m.
The event is free and open to the public. Updates about the market will be posted on the CDF’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/houstontrailandtrace. Further information can also be attained by calling Sean Johnson at 662-316-9557.