HOUSTON -- Houston Lady Toppers’ center Anna Morgan Jenkins is more than excited and ready to continue her basketball career at Blue Mountain College.
“This is a really good opportunity for me, and I am excited to take this new step in life and continue doing what I love,” Jenkins said.
In her senior year with the Lady Toppers’, Jenkins averaged 7.2 points per game, led the team in rebounds with 6.9, 1.4 steals per game, and led them in blocks with 2.3. Jenkins looks to bring her defensive skills and height to her new team at Blue Mountain.
“I think I will bring a little bit of height and an overall good attitude and spirit to the team.”
Coach Chris Pettit had nothing but positive things to say about Jenkins after watching her sign the dotted line to start her new journey.
“I could not ask for a better player and leader,” Coach Pettit said. “She brought the energy every day, always led by example, and she was vocal with her teammates too. It is going to be different being one of the younger ones on the team, but like we have told all our players, you can be a leader at any age.”
Coach Pettit has really high hopes for Jenkins to succeed in this new environment because of her great work ethic.
“I know she is going to bring a hard work ethic. She has always been a hard worker for us, and she has made big strides in the past three years for us just because of her work ethic,” Coach Pettit said. “She gets better and better every day, so I think that is one the best quality that she will bring to them.”