MIAMI • Houston native Chris Jones will make his first appearance in the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 2.
Jones is a defensive lineman for the Kansas City Chiefs.
Before all of that, he was a two-sport athlete at Houston High School, where he played both football and basketball. Upon graduation from Houston, he played football at Mississippi State University, where he had 102 total tackles, 42 solo and 60 assists.
After leaving Mississippi State, he was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft, 37th overall.
Jones has played for the Chiefs since then. He has garnered 97 total tackles in his professional career.
He returned from an injury sustained during practice, to the AFC Championship game against the Tennessee Titans. He was truly a difference maker, scoring several key tackles that prevented the Titans from exercising their explosive offense that had bested the likes of the Patriots and the number one seeded Ravens.
Jones will be the first person from Houston in years, if not ever, to play in the Super Bowl.