HOUSTON – What do you want to be when you grow up?
It’s a question every youngster has to answer eventually.
As society changes, that simple question has evolved into, “What are your skills, aptitudes, and strengths, as they align with your interests for a fulfilling career?”
Now, there’s a Career Coach in the Houston School District designed to help area students answer that crucial question.
The district recently accepted a grant from the CREATE Foundation to fund the position. The job – not considered a counselor or teaching position --will be completely funded by the grant. The grant’s amount was not disclosed.
Since the job is not a teaching position, it doesn’t muddy the water with school budget issues and personnel guidelines within which educators must work.
The new coach’s name is Joy Deason. She began work Monday, Sept. 16.
She said this week: “We have 465 students at HHS and each one of them will have the opportunity to create a life plan based upon the tools and materials presented to them via the career coaching program.
“I will also be introducing career exploration concepts with the 132 eighth graders at HMS. With the wealth of resources available via the program, we will build the bridges between education and the workplace, helping great students become great contributors to their communities and the world.”
According to Dr. Kristy Luse, who is Vice President of CREATE’s Toyota Wellspring Education Fund: “Career Coaches, in high schools in the Pontotoc-Union-Lee districts and elsewhere, function as liaisons for students, business, and industry.
“The coaches ensure students are exposed, prepared for, and connected to their college and career goals and resources while supporting workforce development in this region. They will help students develop their skill sets, and see how those sets align with CREATE.”
Career Coach responsibilities include guidance to define students’ career aspirations, certifications, apprenticeships, and workforce training. Additionally, Career Coaches will support students in achieving their educational, career and financial goals while complementing existing school site programs and industry partnerships.
“The Career Coach will be responsible for documentation of student /parent /community interaction, networking for business partnerships, and additional training prior to and during the school year. Career Coaches have also toggled between target student groups and elementary instructional opportunities in their respective districts,” Dr. Luse said.
It’s a partnership that extends far beyond the school campus.
“All of our local business and industry, as well as the local community colleges, are partners with the CREATE Foundation and provide guidance for our Career Coach grant to support the career awareness goals.”
All partners will provide personnel to visit school sites, as well as business and industry tours (for the Career Coaches and students).
“Further, with the support of local economic development entities, the coaches and students are seeing endless collaboration, support and resources for our efforts at the involved high schools.
“As with anything, we are malleable in our efforts and focused on our goals. My personal belief is we, in Northeast Mississippi, can change the educational landscape of our state. Our communities, business and industry leaders are invested in the future,” Dr. Luse concluded.