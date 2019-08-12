NEW ALBANY – Houston’s Anekein Rish recently participated in the Cotton States Baseball League Tournament in New Albany.
Rish’s team, The Tippah Tribe, won the tournament. They were largely undefeated throughout the summer, but lost towards the end. They entered the finals as a number two seed, and ultimately they won the championship.
“We started off real good,” said Rish. “We held first place pretty much the entire season until the tournament. We went into the tournament as a two seed ended up playing the Dealers, which were the team that beat us out for the one seed. We met them in the final and ended up beating them.”
The tournament started earlier this summer, on the first week of June. There were six teams that entered the tournament, and The Tribe emerged the victor.
Because of his work schedule, Rish was only available to play on the weekends. He loved his team and made friends from all over. According to Rish, there were players from Louisiana, Tennessee, Kentucky and numerous other places.
Rish could not be prouder of the team he played for and their performance in the tournament.
“I loved it,” he said. “It was a good group of guys, no real egos on the team, unselfish, and everyone got along really well and did their part.”
The tournament ended on July 28.