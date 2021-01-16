HOUSTON – The Salvation Army location in Houston, which was located at 114 West Washington Street, is now permanently closed.
The decision comes after financial problems brought on largely by the COVID-19 Pandemic, which forced the shutdown of numerous businesses across the country.
“Due to hardships brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and other financial factors, The Salvation Army Service Center in Houston, Mississippi, is now permanently closed,” read the official statement from the organization.
The Salvation Army, which helps people in need through various avenues, will continue to serve the Chickasaw and Calhoun areas out of their Pontotoc location, which is located at 303 West Reynolds Street.
They can be reached by phone at (662) 509-9400.