HOUSTON • The Houston School Board met at their regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday, March 19. The meeting was a different format than usual meetings, however, as the trustees met via video conference and phone instead of in person. This is in light of the current health concerns because of COVID-19.
The virus was also a big concern of the meeting.
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves declared all public schools dismissed until April 17. The board discussed steps being taken to try to avoid falling behind and preventing unnecessary losses. The main issue was payroll. The board voted to approve paid administrative leave for all employees. This is a formality, as the State Board of Education is expected to pass a resolution to necessitate this anyway. However, were that to fall through, the board will have this on their minutes to do so anyway.
Another concern was also graduation. With the restrictions on gatherings and health concerns, graduation is likely not to happen, at least at the time it was planned. However, the board expressed their desire to hold a graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020 at some point this year. There seemed to be a consensus among the trustees and superintendent Tony Cook that this was a route that they were interested in pursuing.
The board also:
– Approved the agenda.
– Tabled the election and installation of new board officers until the April meeting.
– Approved the minutes of the Feb. 13 meeting.
– There were no public comments.
– Approved moving forward with the Managed Print Services of New Path Strategy to assist in getting the best printing value and service for the district.
– Approved agreement with Bank of Okolona for school spirit checks with school logos on them.
– Approved the Houston School District Calendar for the 2020-2021 school year.
– Approved prepaying for each month:
State/School health insurance – not to exceed $87,000.
Unum life insurance – not to exceed $1,000.
Companion life insurance – not to exceed $1,900.
AT&T wiring service – not to exceed $2,500.
AT&T phone service – not to exceed $1,500.
AT&T long distance – not to exceed $50.
C-Spire (cell phone) – not to exceed $125.
Natchez Trace Electric (central office and school) – not to exceed $40,000.
Natchez Trace Electric (storage shop, softball, field house, band hall, tech prep, concession stand, maintenance shop, agri building and field lights) – not to exceed $6,500.
Atmos Gas – not to exceed $11,000.
City of Houston – Water – not to exceed $4,800.
– Approved requesting permission to do away with administrative salary ranges.
– Approved February financial reports.
– Approved bills and payroll.
– Approved personnel actions.
– Approved consent agenda which included:
Releasing Allyson Harrison and Morgan Harrison from Houston School District to attend Pontotoc School District during the 2020-21 school year (mom works in that district).
Releasing Anna Catherine Ellison and Elle Ellison from the Houston School District to attend Calhoun County School District for the 2020-21 school year (mom works in that district).
Vernessa Gates to be paid $662.50 for 83 hours as basketball clock operator for the 2019-2020 season. This amount will be reimbursed by the athletic activity fund.
Accept a community grant from Wal-Mart in the amount of $800 for Stacey Storey’s class at Houston Upper Elementary School.
Approval Max Lawn Care’s $950 bid for the 2020 yard/lawn service.
Approval for Houston Upper Elementary School teacher, Amy Alford to accept books from DonorsChoose that have been funded. The amount of the donation is $246.25.
Approval for Houston Middle School to receive a $1,000 grant from Wal-Mart to update the gameroom.
Approval to declare a Dell Optiplex 380 from the lower elementary and a MacBook Air from the middle school as obsolete and be disposed of.
– Approved policy sections A and B with any changes.
– Approved policy updates with any changes for DFK, DJAA, EM, EP, FCA, GABB, GABBA, GBA, GBR, GBRL, GBRM-2, IA, IDF, JHA, JRAA and LDAJB.
– First reading fro policy sections C and D.
– First reading of New Protocol for Student that Commit Terroristic or Threatening Acts.
– HMS monthly report fro February.
– February totals.
– Houston Career and Technology Center course offerings for the 2020-21 school year.
– Balance in bank account summary for fund 1120 – January.
– Superintendent’s report.
– Student discipline – Case 6-2020-S.
– Board topics.
– Tabled executive session for a student disciplinary hearing case number 5-2020-S until the April meeting.
– Adjourned.