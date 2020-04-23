HOUSTON -- The Houston School District School Board approved the following certified personnel recommendations and resignations for the 2020-2021 school year at the board’s meeting Thursday, April 9, at 6 p.m. in the Central Office Conference Room.
Certified Staff
Recommendations:
Name Position Date Eff. Salary
Lisa Voyles Child Nutrition Director 7/1/2020 Approved Salary Scale
Beth (Elizabeth) Duncan HMS-Inclusion Teacher 8/1/2020 Approved Salary Scale
Hanna Burt Special Education Teacher 8/1/2020 Approved Salary Scale
Angel Carr HUES – Principal 8/1/2020 Approved Salary Scale
Zane Thomas HMS – Assistant Principal 8/1/2020 Approved Salary Scale
Mrs. Gathings, Principal, Lower Elementary is recommending Pam Cook as Teacher for the 2020-2021 School year.
Lower Elementary:
Adams, Berea East, Ashley Simmons, Amanda
Boatman, Brittany Fleming, Jessica Smith, Tina
Brandon, Beth, Nurse Goode, Kristen Snow, Latericka
Brassfield, Amanda James, Lauren Spraggins, Tekela
Bray, Maggie King, Daphne Sullivan, Tracy
Brooks, Amanda McManus, Kelly Tabb, Tina
Callahan, Vicki Pepper, Laura Tedder, Mallory
Carter, Tonya Porter, Emily Vaughn, Sayra
Dempsey, Taryn Rimmer, Marsha Weaver, Sabrina
Ducker, Megan Rinehart, Beth Wright, Katylynn
Houston Upper Elementary:
Adams, Betty Floyd, Beverly Parker, Lysbeth
Alford, Amy Herrington, Peyton Pettit, Alyssa
Ashcraft, Deanna Hodnett, Julie Randle, Creadance, Counselor
Atkins, Kinta Johnson, Carol Rish, Michelle
Baker, Sam Kelly, Pam Storey, Stacey
Boyer, Heather Kimbrough, Leigh Ann Tate Andria
Carr, Pearly Kipapa, Krystel Upshaw, Lakin
Chandler, Beverly Moss, Morgan Wortham, Rebecca
Cruse, Lana
Eldridge, Chris
Houston Middle School:
Dawn Davis, Nurse Flowers, Thomas Moore, Joyce
Boatman, David Gann, Kristi Moore, Melissa
Borst, Kay Griffin, Shannon Neal, Eddie
Brandon, Lizzie Hamilton, Andrew Samara, Lisa
Brown, Michal Ann Higginbotham, Bethany Spruill, Nicole
Chandler, Valerie Horn, Brittany Stantz, Hope
Chapman, Stacey Jernigan, Keith Stewart, William
Houston Middle School (cont’d)
Cooper, Laquanda Kirby, Derek Ward, Carey
Doss, Cheryl Lancaster, Carol Watson, Hannah
Eldridge, Susan Mabry, Leigh Ann, Counselor Wright, Sharone
Ellison, Crystel Miller, Katie
Houston High School:
Allen, Cameron Hodges, Janet Reed, Courtney
Bunch, Lee Hollingsworth, Joy Rish, Mitch
Creekmore, Anna Lewis, Anquntio Robinson, Jaclyn
Davis, AK Lyles, Lisa Sellers, Kim
Garner, Miriam Malone, Eric Shempert, Peggy
Gates, Vernessa, Counselor Matkins, Zack Spencer, Alisha
Goodman, Brian Matthews, Carolyn Stacy, Sonja
Gore, Teresa McCarver, Summer Tabb, Caleb
Hardin, Ty Mosley, Juilonda Thomas, Zane
Harrell, Barbara Pettit, Chris Willis, Ann Beckett-
Harrison, Elizabeth Pratt, Jennifer
Hathcock, Josh Raines, Rena Thomas, Russell part-time
Houston CTE:
Alford, Jay M. Ivy, Quana Kendall, Chris
Cook, Karen Moore, Teresa Edwards, Dixie
Vance, Sharon Parks, Joan
Central Office:
Shane Presley, IT
Karen Owens, School Psychometrist
Russell Thomas, Part-time Homebound/Alt. Ed. Sped Teacher
Certified Resignations:
Name Position Date Eff. ___________________
Kyle Wilson HHS Teacher/Asst Coach End of Current School Year
Jerry Hamilton HHS Teacher-part time End of Current School Year
Faye Tumblin HLES Teacher End of Current School Year
Heair, Linda HUES Teacher End of Current School Year
Suzanne Moore HUES Teacher End of Current School Year
Anna Leise Pugh HUES Teacher End of Current School Year
Tara Kilgore CTE - Health Science TE End of Current School Year
Mallory Swinney HMS – Inclusion Teacher End of Current School Year
Melody Bigham HMS – Inclusion Teacher End of Current School Year
Lauren Collier HLE – Speech End of Current School Year
Anna Creekmore HHS – Teacher/Coach End of Current School Year
Non-Certified Staff
No Recommendations