HOUSTON -- The Houston School District School Board approved the following certified personnel recommendations and resignations for the 2020-2021 school year at the board’s meeting Thursday, April 9, at 6 p.m. in the Central Office Conference Room.

Certified Staff

Recommendations:

Name Position Date Eff. Salary

Lisa Voyles Child Nutrition Director 7/1/2020 Approved Salary Scale

Beth (Elizabeth) Duncan HMS-Inclusion Teacher 8/1/2020 Approved Salary Scale

Hanna Burt Special Education Teacher 8/1/2020 Approved Salary Scale

Angel Carr HUES – Principal 8/1/2020 Approved Salary Scale

Zane Thomas HMS – Assistant Principal 8/1/2020 Approved Salary Scale

Mrs. Gathings, Principal, Lower Elementary is recommending Pam Cook as Teacher for the 2020-2021 School year.

Lower Elementary:

Adams, Berea East, Ashley Simmons, Amanda

Boatman, Brittany Fleming, Jessica Smith, Tina

Brandon, Beth, Nurse Goode, Kristen Snow, Latericka

Brassfield, Amanda James, Lauren Spraggins, Tekela

Bray, Maggie King, Daphne Sullivan, Tracy

Brooks, Amanda McManus, Kelly Tabb, Tina

Callahan, Vicki Pepper, Laura Tedder, Mallory

Carter, Tonya Porter, Emily Vaughn, Sayra

Dempsey, Taryn Rimmer, Marsha Weaver, Sabrina

Ducker, Megan Rinehart, Beth Wright, Katylynn

Houston Upper Elementary:

Adams, Betty Floyd, Beverly Parker, Lysbeth

Alford, Amy Herrington, Peyton Pettit, Alyssa

Ashcraft, Deanna Hodnett, Julie Randle, Creadance, Counselor

Atkins, Kinta Johnson, Carol Rish, Michelle

Baker, Sam Kelly, Pam Storey, Stacey

Boyer, Heather Kimbrough, Leigh Ann Tate Andria

Carr, Pearly Kipapa, Krystel Upshaw, Lakin

Chandler, Beverly Moss, Morgan Wortham, Rebecca

Cruse, Lana

Eldridge, Chris

Houston Middle School:

Dawn Davis, Nurse Flowers, Thomas Moore, Joyce

Boatman, David Gann, Kristi Moore, Melissa

Borst, Kay Griffin, Shannon Neal, Eddie

Brandon, Lizzie Hamilton, Andrew Samara, Lisa

Brown, Michal Ann Higginbotham, Bethany Spruill, Nicole

Chandler, Valerie Horn, Brittany Stantz, Hope

Chapman, Stacey Jernigan, Keith Stewart, William

Houston Middle School (cont’d)

Cooper, Laquanda Kirby, Derek Ward, Carey

Doss, Cheryl Lancaster, Carol Watson, Hannah

Eldridge, Susan Mabry, Leigh Ann, Counselor Wright, Sharone

Ellison, Crystel Miller, Katie

Houston High School:

Allen, Cameron Hodges, Janet Reed, Courtney

Bunch, Lee Hollingsworth, Joy Rish, Mitch

Creekmore, Anna Lewis, Anquntio Robinson, Jaclyn

Davis, AK Lyles, Lisa Sellers, Kim

Garner, Miriam Malone, Eric Shempert, Peggy

Gates, Vernessa, Counselor Matkins, Zack Spencer, Alisha

Goodman, Brian Matthews, Carolyn Stacy, Sonja

Gore, Teresa McCarver, Summer Tabb, Caleb

Hardin, Ty Mosley, Juilonda Thomas, Zane

Harrell, Barbara Pettit, Chris Willis, Ann Beckett-

Harrison, Elizabeth Pratt, Jennifer

Hathcock, Josh Raines, Rena Thomas, Russell part-time

Houston CTE:

Alford, Jay M. Ivy, Quana Kendall, Chris

Cook, Karen Moore, Teresa Edwards, Dixie

Vance, Sharon Parks, Joan

Central Office:

Shane Presley, IT

Karen Owens, School Psychometrist

Russell Thomas, Part-time Homebound/Alt. Ed. Sped Teacher

Certified Resignations:

Name Position Date Eff. ___________________

Kyle Wilson HHS Teacher/Asst Coach End of Current School Year

Jerry Hamilton HHS Teacher-part time End of Current School Year

Faye Tumblin HLES Teacher End of Current School Year

Heair, Linda HUES Teacher End of Current School Year

Suzanne Moore HUES Teacher End of Current School Year

Anna Leise Pugh HUES Teacher End of Current School Year

Tara Kilgore CTE - Health Science TE End of Current School Year

Mallory Swinney HMS – Inclusion Teacher End of Current School Year

Melody Bigham HMS – Inclusion Teacher End of Current School Year

Lauren Collier HLE – Speech End of Current School Year

Anna Creekmore HHS – Teacher/Coach End of Current School Year

Non-Certified Staff

No Recommendations

