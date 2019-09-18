HOUSTON --The Houston School District School Board took care of the following items of business during its 6 p.m. meeting Monday, Sept. 9 at the Central Office Conference Room.
Trustees:
--Approved the Houston School District Dropout Prevention Plan for 2019-2020. The plan lists a team of educators -- led by high school principal John Ellison -- which developed the plan.
That plan’s objective is to meet three overarching goals of the state dropout prevention plan. Those goals include increasing the state graduation rate to 85 percent, reducing the state dropout rate by 50 percent, and reducing the state truancy rate by 50 percent.
All three goals are to be met by the 2019-2020 school year, according to a copy of the plan.
Houston High School currently has a graduation rate of 89.1 percent, according to the report. The district does not offer a GED or Fast Track program.
The target group includes middle school and high school students who are two or more years behind and need credit recovery at the high school level.
Students with truancy and discipline problems and state test scores below the 25 percentile will also be monitored closely, according to the report.
The district’s upper and lower elementary schools, middle school and high school have a total of 29 students who are two or more years behind, according to the report.
The district consulted with parents, community partners, business partners, teachers, school staff, building administrators and others to help develop the program.
The local program’s short-term goals include:
#Continuing current programs.
#Encouraging parents to become more involved in their children’s education.
#Continuing an Academic Intervention Program.
#Continuing Virtual School at the high school level.
#Continuing to offer CTE and extra curricular programs to increase student engagement.
Long term goals include:
#Investigating grants and other means of funding to allow the district to build on the Academic Intervention Program/ Virtual School Program. This will include implementation of an academic alter native school and 9th grade academy.
Needs assessments will be conducted in the spring semester to aid in the evolvement of the dropout prevention plan.
The district will evaluate its dropout plan annually, and submit an annual report outlining the results in meeting the three goals, according to the plan.
--Approved 229 CR 143 be a new bus turnaround.
--Approved bus turnarounds for the 2019-2020 School Year.
--Approved Trace Regional Hospital to provide rehabilitation services, physical and occupational therapy, for the Houston School District for the 2019-2020 School Year.
--Approved Houston CTE lab fees for 2019-2020 School Year.
--Approved Joan Parks and the Culinary Arts Class to travel by bus out of state to attend a restaurant trade show in Memphis, Tenn., on Oct. 30, 2019.
--Approved declaring some Upper Elementary and Middle School fixed assets as obsolete to be disposed of.
--Held first reading of Board Policy Section “I”, which includes a series of planned policies. The board will review and correct them, and address them at a future meeting.
--Approved purchasing a Four-Year Anti-Virus Software (AEP Premium: Comodo and AEP Professional Services-up to 30 hours) through Data Partner Inc., at the price of $36,300 to be paid in two payments.
--Heard a monthly update report from HMS.
--Said CTE will host a College Fair Thursday, Sept. 12, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
--Said PACE Awards Day at Upper Elementary will be Thursday, Sept. 19.
--Said PACE Awards Incentives Days will be Sept. 20, 23 and 27 and Oct. 4 for the Upper Elementary School.
--Said Homecoming will be Sept. 20.
--Held an Executive Session concerning an expulsion hearing for a disciplinary matter.
--Approved the July 2019 financial reports.
--Approved bills and payroll.
--Adjourned.