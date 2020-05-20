HOUSTON -- The Houston School District School Board recently revised many basic state requirements and assessments -- including grading, attendence, instructional requirements and promotions -- affected by the Covid-19 state of emergency.
The actions came during a special called noon meeting Monday May 4, at the Central Office Conference Room.
Trustees:
--Approved board revisions due to the Covid-19 state of emergency as follows.
BOARD REVISIONS DUE TO COVID 19 STATE OF EMERGENCY
I. Based on MDE's one year suspension, Houston School District will waive the requirements in HSD (Houston School District) Board Policies GBI Evaluation of Professional Personnel and CGI Administrative Evaluation.
II. HSD will waive the requirements of attendance and excuses included in HSD Board Policy JBD Attendance, Tardies, and Excuses. The waiver will be in effect from March 16, 2020, through the date classes resume following the state of emergency.
III. Based on the SBE's action on March 19, HSD will request to alter the school calendar and request forgiveness for all days missed as a result of the state of emergency in Mississippi. HSD will waive the 180-day requirement mandated in HSD Board Policy AE School Year.
IV. HSD will waive the requirements stated in Board Policy AF School Day and will suspend the requirements for 330 minutes of instruction per day from March 16, 2020, through the date classes resume following the state of emergency.
V. HSD will waive End of Course testing requirements for graduation purposes addressed in Board Policy IHA Graduation Requirements based on MDE waivers.
VI. On March 19, 2020, during its regularly scheduled meeting, the State Board of Education granted approval to suspend all federal and state requirements of the Mississippi Statewide Assessment System for the 2019-2020 school year. Therefore, HSD will suspend the following assessments for the 2019-2020 school year:
• Pre-K and Kindergarten Readiness Assessment(post-test)
• Mississippi Academic Assessment Program (MAAP) and MAAP-Alternate (MAAP-A) English Language Arts, Mathematics and Science- Grades 3-8 and High School End of Course
• U.S. History
• Statewide sponsored administration of the ACT for 1 1 th
grader
• English Language Proficiency Test(ELPT)
• Career Planning and Assessment System(CPAS)
• Dyslexia screener for all kindergarten students (Policy IEBA)
VII. For the 2019-2020 school year, HSD will revise Board Policies IHA Grading System and IHE Promotion and Retention and adopt the following policies for promotion and retention for 2019-2020 outlined in the Grading, Promotion/Retention document attached.
VIII. Based on the SBE's action on March 19, 2020, HSD will suspend Board Policy ICHI Literacy Based Promotion for the 2019-2020 school year.
--Approved Houston School District grading, promotion, and retention guidelines due to the Covid-19 school closure/state of emergency.
GRADING, PROMOTION/RETENTION GUIDELINES
Grading System Grades 1-12 for Final Averages Only
93-100- A Grades 1-5
90-100- A Grades 6-12
85-92- B Grades 1-5
80-89- B Grades 6-12
77-84- C Grades 1-5
70-79- C Grades 6-12
70-76- D Grades 1-5
65-69- D Grades 6-12
Below 70- F Grades 1-5
Below 65- F Grades 6-12
Promotion/Retention Determination Purposes Only
Kindergarten:
• Students will be promoted based on mastery of the standards taught during the first three nine weeks.
• Before any student is retained in kindergarten, a consensus among the parent, teacher, and administrator must be met.
1st_ 5th Grades:
• Students who have an average of 70 or higher in math and ELA will be promoted to the next grade level.
• If a student's average is a 69 or below, the student may be retained.
• Social studies and science will not be considered for promotion/retention.
• Working on packets and participating online when possible will be beneficial to all students.
Middle School:
• Students who have a 65 or higher in math and ELA will be promoted to the next grade.
• If a student's average is below 65, the student may be retained.
• Science and social studies will not be considered for retention.
• Working on packets and participating online when possible will be beneficial to all students.
High School:
• Students who have an average of 65 or higher in a course will receive a
Carnegie unit for that course. If it is a half (1/2) credit course, the student will receive a half (1/2) Carnegie unit.
• All dual credit courses have been transitioned to online courses. Students enrolled in these courses must meet requirements of the college.
• Working on packets and participating online when possible will be beneficial to all students.
--Approved personnel as follows:
Certified Staff
Resignations:
Sharone Wright HMS Teacher/Asst Coach End of current school year
Chris Eldridge Upper Elementary - Teacher End of current school year
Robert Winters Assistant Principal – HHS End of current school year
Alyssa (Alford) Pettit Upper Elementary – Teacher End of current school year
Latericka Snow Lower Elementary – Teacher End of current school year
Recommendations:
Name Position Date Eff. Salary
Kierra Tumblin Teacher – Lower Elementary 8/1/2020 Approved Salary Scale
Emily Earnest Teacher-Upper Elementary 8/1/2020 Approved Salary Scale
Sarah Thomas Teacher-Upper Elementary 8/1/2020 Approved Salary Scale
Cynthia Gabbert Teacher – HMS - Inclusion 8/1/2020 Approved Salary Scale
Caroline Carlisle Teacher – HMS – Inclusion 8/1/2020 Approved Salary Scale
Pending Certification
Hayli Uhiren Teacher – HMS – Inclusion 8/1/2020 Approved Salary Scale
Pending Certification
Charles Uhiren Teacher – HMS 8/1/2020 Approved Salary Scale
Pending Certification
Zack Clark Teacher – HHS 8/1/2020 Approved Salary Scale
Pending Certification
Gary Scott Gabbert Teacher/Coach – HHS 8/1/2020 Approved Salary Scale
Tonya Kirby Teacher – HHS – Inclusion 8/1/2020 Approved Salary Scale
William Cook Assistant Principal – HHS 7/1/2020 Approved Salary Scale
Mary Ruth Wright Principal – HMS 7/1/2020 Approved Salary Scale
Kimberly Sellers Special Education Director 7/1/2020 Approved Salary Scale
--Approval to accept the rescinding of the resignation and rehire of Tara Kilgore, Health Science Teacher, CTE, for the School Year 2020-2021.
--Approval to remove the following from the Teacher Salary Scale:
-Shane Presley – IT
-Dawn Davis – Nurse
-Beth Brandon – Nurse
-Karen Owens – School Psychometrist
--Approved waiving the following policies: GBI, CGI, AE, AF, IHA, IHE, IHF, IEBA, ICHI.
--Adjourned.