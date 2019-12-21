HOUSTON – The Houston School Board accepted a donation for a Houston teacher, and made several personnel moves during its 8 a.m. meeting Friday, Dec. 6 in the Central Office Conference Room.
Trustees:
--Accepted the donation from DonorsChoose.Org for librarian Amy Alford, Upper Elementary. The donation she received was for popcorn and candy for all students at Houston Upper Elementary School as a reward for them. Businesses and other organizations monitor the site, and supply the requests without charge when possible. This is a teacher site where teachers can submit requests for what they need, why, and how it will be used. The district “has previously received significant amounts of materials from the site,” according to Superintendent Tony Cook.
--Took the following personnel actions: Accepted the resignation of Houston Middle School teacher William Davis; hired Tamaria Tumblin as a substitute teacher; and hired cafeteria substitutes Autumn Earle, Shirley Cousin, Eloise Crowley and Tamaria Tumblin.
--Approved Lakin Upshaw and Anna Katherine Davis’ request to take the Houston School District van to the National Cheerleading Competition in Orlando, Fla., which will be held Feb. 5-10, 2020.
--Heard November attendance totals. The October-November ADA figures were 96 percent. Superintendent Cook said he was pleased with the numbers, which help determine funding for the district from the Mississippi Department of Education.
--Approved minutes of the regular board meeting on Nov. 18, 2019.
--Approved Shane Presley’s request to get a waiver from the Mississippi Department of Finance & Administration for the E-rate year 2020-2021 to not to have to go through the Reverse Auction Process for E-rate Purchases. Purchases would still be required to go through normal quoting processes.
--Approved the Title III and Title V budget.
--Approval November financial reports.
--Approved bills and payroll.
--Approved the following consent agenda.
--Declared the following fixed assets from the Upper Elementary School as obsolete to be disposed of: An IMAC-Projector valued at $1,149.
--Approved Board Policy Section “K, L, & M” Including any changes; and changes to KBB.
--Held First Reading of MSBA policy updates/revisions BBBCB, BBE, BDE, CEC, CEJ, and CGM.
--Heard a HMS monthly report.
--Heard the Superintendent’s Report.
--Adjourned until a special meeting Thursday, Dec. 12, at 6 p.m.