HOUSTON – The proposed $9.25 million bond issue for the Houston School District failed to pass on Tuesday.
Houston Superintendent Tony Cook admits that the outcome of the election is not what he had hoped for, but that the district was not going to let it stop the progress they have made.
“The result of the bond issue is definitely disappointing, but we will continue to provide our students with the best educational experience possible,” he said.
Cook also said that the district had a plan in place for just such a situation, and that they will be enacting it to take care of the issues that they can.
“Although disappointing, the failure of the bond was not a complete surprise,” said Cook. “It has been a common outcome in Houston, so I have a Plan B to address the highest priority issue, which is the middle school roof. Hopefully, this plan will come to fruition.”
“There will still be many, many more problems left for future administrations to deal with,” he added.
The issues that were flagged as needing addressing by the bond included roofing, with all five buildings needing work, HVAC, lighting, drainage and safety. These issues have accumulated over the years according to Cook.
“The problems in the district did not occur overnight, and they will not go away until they are properly addressed,” he said.
The election was held at the Houston Upper Elementary School, with polling booths set up for the precincts within the district. The overwhelming majority voted against the bond issue.
The bond would have had to be paid over a 20 year period, and would have raised millage by approximately 11.50 mills in the district, which was the main point of contention with people who opposed the bond. They stated that the millage rate was already high in the county, and they felt that this might be too much for the taxpayers to bear.
Those for the bond used the argument that it would be a sacrifice for everyone, but ultimately they felt the children were worth it.
As far as another bond issue, Cook said that there are currently no plans to pursue another.
“There are no immediate plans to pursue another bond at this time,” he said. “That would require the adoption of another bond resolution by the board.”
The Houston School District and the Chickasaw County School District, comprised of Houlka, are set to undergo an administrative consolidation next year, so any bond issue after this would be for the consolidated district.