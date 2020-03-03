HOUSTON – The proposed $9.25 million bond issue for repairs to the Houston School District failed to pass on Tuesday.
The election was held at the Houston Upper Elementary School, with polling booths set up in the gymnasium for the precincts within the school district.
The bond would have had to be paid over a 20 year period, and would have raised millage by approximately 11.50 mills in the district.
The issues that were flagged as needing addressing by the bond include roofing, with all five buildings needing work, HVAC, drainage and safety. These issues have accumulated over the years according to Superintendent Tony Cook prior to the special election.