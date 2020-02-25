HOUSTON • The voting on the proposed bond issue for the Houston School District will take place on Tuesday, March 3 at the Houston Upper Elementary School.
The Houston School Board passed a resolution in December to move forward with a special election on a $9.25 million bond issue to make needed repairs in the district.
Since then, Superintendent Tony Cook has been vocal about the need for the issue, and has hosted three public meetings. He has also spoken to some civic clubs and other organizations.
Some members of the community have gone public with their support of the bond. These include Jason Brooks of Watkins, Ward and Stafford and the Houston Tourism Board, and Milette Nabors, of Nabors’ Home Center.
The proposed bond would break down into multiple categories:
1. Safety
– Entry vestibules at each school
– Bullet resistant film
– New doors
– Cameras
– Safety fencing
– Buses
2. Roofing
– Upper elementary cafeteria and class buildings
– Houston Middle School
– Lower elementary 2nd grade hall
– Houston High School
3. HVAC units that need replacing at all schools
4. Convert lighting throughout the district to LED
– Restrooms
– Lower: 2nd grade hall
– High school: by the gym
– Football field
5. Drainage
– Middle school front lot and bus circle
– Upper elementary outside drive of cafeteria and bus lot
– CTE/bleachers
6. Pave high school parking lot
7. Upper elementary gym renovation and HVAC
8. High school gym AC
9. Drop ceilings
– Lower elementary 2nd grade hall
– Upper elementary
10. Windows
– Lower elementary
– Upper elementary
The breakdown of funds to each school would be $3.52 million to high school/CTE, $2 million to middle school, $1.93 million to upper elementary and $1.8 million to lower elementary.
The bond would be for a term of 20 years and would raise the millage rate by approximately 11.50 mills. This has been a point of contention for many, citing what they call already high millage rates.
The main argument for the issue is that a school district is a direct reflection of the community, and a pull factor for new industry.
“Our community’s future depends on the quality of our future community leaders, who will be our current students,” said Cook. “This is an investment in the future of our community.”
According to Cook, the district has been underfunded $10.5 million dollars since 2009. He cites this as the reason that many of these problems have been able to progress so far, and the main factor in needing the bond issue now.
Because of our printing schedule, we will not be able to publish the results of the election until the Mar. 11 issue of the Chickasaw Journal, however, they will be published on our website and Facebook page before then.