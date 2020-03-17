HOUSTON • The Houston School District Child Nutrition Program will provide an opportunity for families to drive thru and pick up meals for the children in their family between the ages of 1 and 18 at a number of schools and hopefully community sites. There is no cost for these meals. Per USDA regulations, children must be present for meals to be provided. Meal distribution sites will be set up in the parent drop-off loop at both elementary schools or in the parking lot of community sites yet to be determined. Please stay in your car and meals will be passed through the window based on the number of children in the car.
Meals will be served starting Tuesday, March 17 – Friday, March 20. This will be prolonged if school remains out past March 20, and health officials continue to deem it safe. All meals will be served between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Children will receive a lunch and a breakfast for the next day.
This situation has been sprung upon us all suddenly. The district does not have food on hand that is conducive for all cold grab and go meals. Where we can insure the temperature integrity of the meal, we will provide hot carryout meals. We will be utilizing what food we have on hand. What you receive in your grab and go bags may not seem to go together, but all meals will exceed USDA nutritional requirements.
This program will be solely for the pick-up of meals, and meals will not be consumed on site. We encourage families to continue to be proactive in the reduction of COVID-19 by not congregating at the meal site once meals have been distributed, continue to wash your hands often, sneeze or cough into a tissue or your elbow and stay home if you are sick.
We are still working with the State Child Nutrition Office and this entire process is in a state of change. As changes occur, we will get the information out via the district Facebook page.