CHICKASAW COUNTY – The Houston Municipal Separate School District has its first-ever “A” rated school, and the district itself earned a “B” rating in the 2018-2019 Mississippi Department of Education Accountability ratings, according to state figures.
Houston ranked #38 of the state’s 146 districts, according to state figures. It was one of 34 districts earning a “B” rating, according to state figures.
Said Superintendent Tony Cook this week: “Houston Upper Elementary received 452 accountability points and an “A” rating for the 2018-2019 school year.
“This is a very important and a very significant achievement for our district and for our community. The first component families or businesses look for in a community is the quality of the school system.
“Our goal is to be an “A” rated district so that our students have the same opportunities as students in other communities with high-performing school systems, and so that our community can compete for future businesses seeking to relocate or to open new offices.
“Reaching our goal will require laser-like focus and a hand-in-hand effort between the school district and the community.”
The superintendent said that in the past four years, the Houston district has increased 130 points on the accountability model. In 2014-2015, the district had an accountability point total of 524 and received a low “C” rating.
Currently, the district has a point total of 654, and a “B” rating for the third straight year.
“This 130 point increase is one of the highest in the state over the last four years and places the district in the top 30 percent of the state. The district has also received the Mississippi School Board’s Leadership Lighthouse award for the last two years consecutively,” Cook said.
He termed the achievement a testimony to the commitment and dedication demonstrated by the students, staff, and parents of the Houston School District.
“District employees work tirelessly to ensure that our students are receiving high quality instruction and support on a daily basis.
“When you see a teacher or principal, stop them, pat them on the back, and thank them for what they do for our students and for our community.
“They all have families to care for, yet they make the time and effort to make every student one of their own. Please show your appreciation and support of them.”
The Mississippi Statewide Accountability System assigns a performance rating of A, B, C, D, and F for each school and district based on established criteria regarding student achievement, individual student growth, graduation rate, participation rate, and college and career readiness, according to the Mississippi Department of Education.
Statewide assessments are used to measure proficiency and growth in proficiency for students in grades 3-8 and high school students taking end-of-course subject area assessments in Algebra I, English II, Biology, and U.S. History, according to MDE.