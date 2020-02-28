Houston School Board members Bro. Daniel Heeringa and Cristine Gates, pictured at right, recently received the Mississippi School Board Association’s Lighthouse School Leader Lantern award on behalf of the Houston school district. This is the third consecutive year that the district has received this award for attaining at least a "B" rating on the Mississippi Accountability Model. Bro. Heeringa is Houston First Baptist Church pastor and school board president. Gates is a board member. Others pictured represent the Mississippi School Board Association. Their names weren’t available.