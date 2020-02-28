HOUSTON -- The Houston Municipal School District was among select school districts statewide which recently received the Mississippi School Board Association’s prestigious Lighthouse School Leadership Award.
The Houston School District’s award was in the Lantern category of the awards.
This is the third consecutive year that the district has received the award, given for attaining at least a "B" rating on the Mississippi Accountability Model, Houston Superintendent Tony Cook this week.
Houston was one of about 30 districts across the state to receive the Lantern award this year.The state has about 145 public school districts.
“I’m pleased with the academic progress this district has made, and it’s nice for the district to be recognized for that progress,” the superintendent said.
Said School Board President Bro. Daniel Heeringa: “What’s meaningful is that the district has received this award over a three year stretch. The faculty and staff have caught the vision to improve the school district, and I hope the community gets behind it, because the community is only as strong as its school.”
The MSBA Lighthouse School Leader Awards Program was established by the Mississippi School Board Association in 2003 to recognize efforts of school districts to meet more rigorous state and federal accountability standards, according to information from the group’s website.
The awards were presented at the Lighthouse Luncheon, held Wednesday, Feb. 19, at the MSBA’s annual conference in Jackson.
The annual conference brings together school board members and education leaders from across the state to share information that shapes the future of students. The conference provided several days of presentations and experiences to help local school district leaders and their districts.
The following criteria were used in determining the 2019 awards categories:
BEACON
Letter grade of “A” under the Mississippi Department of Education’s Accountability Standards.
LANTERN
Letter grade of “B” under the Mississippi Department of Education’s Accountability Standards, with no schools below “C.”
TORCH
Letter grade of “C” under the Mississippi Department of Education’s Accountability Standards, plus 90 percent or more district students participate in the federal free/reduced lunch program, no school graded below “C” and, at least one school is graded “B” or above.