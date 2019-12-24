HOUSTON – The Houston School District held a public meeting in the high school auditorium on Tuesday, Dec. 17 to discuss the proposed bond for the district.
The Houston School Board passed a resolution to hold a special election regarding a $9.25 million bond during a special called meeting on Thursday, Dec. 12. The election is set to take place on March 3, 2020.
Houston Superintendent Tony Cook did not want to waste any time getting the word out and letting the public know how badly the school needed the money and this meeting was the first of a few that he plans to hold between now and the election. This meeting, as he said to begin it, was less of a forum, and more of a chance for him to get his thoughts and ideas out there. He did open up the floor for questions after his presentation though.
According to Cook, this is not a new issue for the district. He said that it has been brought up several times throughout the years, and it has been to no avail every time. Part of the issue is that the cost will be deferred to the taxpayers, and they have traditionally voted against such increases. However, he said that, since the issue has essentially been pushed to the side for years, the problems have just been piling up. Now, they are in a situation where it, according to Cook, is the best time to get the changes made as the state of Mississippi is cracking down on districts meeting state standards. While the district is doing just that academically, they are not in regards to their campuses.
That is where the proposed bond would come in. At the meeting, he laid out the priorities for the bond. They included:
1. Safety Upgrades:
– Entry vestibules at each school
– Bullet resistant film on the windows at each school
– New doors
– More cameras
– Safety fencing at some of the more vulnerable points
– New buses
2. Roofing:
– Houston Upper Elementary School cafeteria
– Houston Middle School
– Houston High School
3. HVAC units – all schools have units that need replacing
4. Convert lighting to LED:
– Restrooms
– HLES- 2nd Grade hall
– HUES- all
– HHS- by gymnasium
– Athletic- football field
5. Drainage:
– HMS- front lot and bus circle
– HUES- outside of cafeteria, bus lot
– CTE/Bleachers
6. Pave high school parking lot
7. HUES gym renovation and HVAC
8. HHS gym AC
9. Drop ceilings:
– HLES 2nd Grade hall
– HUES
10. Windows:
– HLES
– HUES
He showed pictures to back up his claims as well. According to Cook, the roofs leak at many locations, and sometimes students have to be moved to different rooms when it rains. He also talked about how behind the district is on their bus rotation schedule. He said they still have 1999 model buses still active on route in their fleet.
He also offered a breakdown of how funds would be distributed. The estimated dispersal of funds would be: $3.52 million to high school/CTE, $2.00 million to middle school, $1.93 million to the upper elementary and $1.80 million to the lower elementary.
Safety is the main priority here according to Cook. He wants to ensure that the students are presented with the safest learning environment that they can possibly have and that they were not there yet. He said he had two different representatives from the Department of Homeland Security do an analysis of the school and they both deemed it extremely vulnerable. That is why, among the aforementioned problems that he decided that now was the time to stand up and make the difficult decision.
In the past, apparently another setback has been the district’s performance. He brought statistics with him that showed major improvement in almost all key areas. The graduation rate has increased from 66% in 2015 to 89% in 2019. State testing scores have improved, and the district has remained at a steady “B” rating for a few years. However, they were only 14 points from an “A” rating as a district this year. They also had the first “A” rated school in the district’s history with the Houston Upper Elementary School.
“I do not want this to be a divisive thing,” said Cook. “I’m from Houston. I was not here for the last one, but I know the history of bond issues in Houston and I do not want it to be that. I do not want it to be a confrontational thing. I want it to be a respectful conversation.”
That was a point that he stressed too. He said that everyone had a stake in this, and that a respectful conversation was the only way to reach an informed decision.
“This is going to affect us all in some way or another,” he said. “If it does not pass, then we have got to find a way to take care of our kids and our faculty. If it does pass, it is going to affect us, that is just the fact. So, it is going to affect all of us in some way and we have got to accept that.”
“This is not about me, this is not about you, this is about all of us, but primarily about our staff and our students because those are the ones that this is going to affect the most,” he added.
The issues seemed to get the attention of a few members of the community that were present. Jason Brooks who is over tourism in Houston voiced his support for the schools and told how Houston has impacted him throughout his life and that he wanted to see it have the most successful schools it could possibly have.
Hassell Franklin of Franklin Corporation also voiced his support saying that he believed that Cook was “headed in the right direction.”
According to Cook, the bond would be somewhere in the range of 2.60% – 3.30% interest and it would be paid back over the course of 20 years.
There will be more discussion and more information to come as the matter progresses into the later stages. Cook plans to hold two more meetings between now and the March 3 special election to allow the public to voice their concerns and hopefully he will be able to alleviate some of those concerns.
However, he once again stressed that this needs to remain a civil issue.
“This is not just something about our school district,” he said. “This is about our community and our area, and if we do not keep our school system the way it needs to be, I can promise you this community is not going to continue to go forward the way we want it to. We have got to take care of our school system.”