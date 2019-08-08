HOUSTON – The teachers at the Houston School District are gearing up for a new school year, and they were treated to some food and fun on Thursday morning.
Teachers and administration from all of the schools in the Houston School District, which includes the Lower Elementary, the Upper Elementary, the Middle School, the High School and the Career and Technical Education Center (CTE), gathered in the Houston High School commons area for the annual Teacher Appreciation Breakfast, hosted by the School District.
There were hundreds present as the district honored those who undertake the job of educating the children of Houston.
Superintendent, Tony Cook kicked off the proceedings with a few words for the teachers about a new school year and the progress they have made as well as the continuation of that progress. He also had the principals from each school, who are Katonya Gathings of the Lower Elementary, Trevor Hampton of the Upper Elementary, William Cook of the Middle School, John Ellison of the High School and Tony Horton of the Career and Technical Education Center, come forward and announce the new teachers at their respective schools. There were a few at each of them.
There were also door prizes. The Chickasaw Development Foundation, under direction of Sean Johnson, as well as members of the school board were responsible for getting together prizes. Numerous local businesses donated, such as Chickasaw Equipment Company, The Bus Stop Flowers and Gifts, Mississippi Farm Bureau Insurance, Houston Funeral Home, No Way Jose and many more. Johnson announced the winners of the prizes.
Superintendent Cook also named the teachers of the year for last year. They were honored at a school board meeting earlier this year, but Cook wanted to recognize them again. They were Leslie McMullen of the Lower Elementary, Pearly Carr of the Upper Elementary, Brittney Horn of the Middle School, Coach Zayne Thomas of the High School and Chris Kendall of the CTE. The District Teacher of the Year, or the Manny Davis Teacher of the Year was Brittney Horn. Each of the teachers submitted an essay and a group of the administrators as well as the Chancery Clerk and Circut Clerk read them without any names and rank them. Horn’s essay was chosen as the best.
The Teacher Appreciation Breakfast serves as a morale booster for the teachers going into a new school year. It also rewards them for their hard work and dedication to their jobs.
“We just want to do something nice for the teachers,” said Cook. “Bring them back and get them back in the flow of things and show them our appreciation.”
The teachers certainly seem to enjoy it too.
“I’m glad to be back and I’m looking forward to a great year,” said Sharon Vance, the Teacher Academy Instructor at the CTE.
Students in the Houston School District return to school on Aug. 8.