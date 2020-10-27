HOUSTON – In a special called meeting of the Houston School Board on Friday, they voted to move forward with a project to put a roof on the middle school.
The project, which has been in the weeds for a good while, has come up several times over the years.
It was one of the main concerns driving the school bond issue, which was voted on this past March, and failed.
According to Superintendent Tony Cook, something has to be done, so they are moving forward and getting it done.
The board approved a contract with Pryor Morrow, an architecture firm out of Tupelo, to oversee the project.
William Dexter, the representative for the company, was at the meeting, and he offered some explanations about what exactly would be done with the roof.
“This contract is to put a fluid-applied roof on all of the low slope roof at the middle school,” he said. “It is a silicone product and it basically will cap it over, and the other option would be to completely re-roof down to the deck, which would be a lot more costly.”
According to Cook, estimates have the potential cost at around $175,000-200,000 for the chosen project. He said that to completely re-roof the school would be upwards of $650,000.
The silicone material that will be used is very similar to the kind used to repair the roof at the upper elementary school last year.
The project has a 60 day window for completion once work begins. This is to allow the contractors ample time to account for incliment weather and holidays.
The project is estimated to start around mid-December this year.
This will be Tony Cook's last big project as Superintendent of the district as he is retiring at the end of the current semester, effective Dec. 21.
In addition to the contract with Pryor Morrow, the board voted to go ahead with advertising for bids for the project.
Warranties were also discussed, and it was determined that the product had a warranty through the manufacturer, and that there were options as far as how many years.