HOUSTON • The Houston School District named its Teachers of the Year at its school board meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 13.
This year’s teachers were Laura Pepper, from the Lower Elementary, Suzanne Moore from the Upper Elementary, Katie Miller from the Middle School, Carolyn Matthews from the High School and Jay Alford from CTE.
These teachers were recognized at the meeting by their school’s respective principals.
Katonya Gathings presented the lower, Trevor Hampton, the upper, William Cook, the middle, John Elison, the high school and Dr. Tony Horton, CTE. They each said a few words about the teachers and how deserving they were of the honor.
All of the teachers also received certificates.