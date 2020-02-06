HOUSTON • The Houston School Board voted to allow a special election to decide on a proposed $9.25 million bond to address issues that are prevalent throughout the district.
Superintendent Tony Cook has spoken on a few occasions about the issue.
He held a meeting in December, right after the board’s decision, to allow the public to hear his thoughts on the matter and lay out a few points. He will hold two more meetings before the March 3 election. One will be Tuesday, Feb. 4 at the Houston Upper Elementary, and the other will be on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at the Houston Middle School. These will allow the public to voice their concerns and have any questions they may have answered.
Cook has laid out the priorities that need to be addressed and offered a detailed plan as to what will be done with the money.
The priorities that will be addressed at every school in the district are safety, roofing, HVAC and lighting.
They would add entry vestibules at each school, bullet resistant film, new doors and cameras, safety fencing and replacing some of the more outdated buses. This is to improve the safety of the school.
The Houston Upper Elementary cafeteria and class buildings, Houston Middle School, 2nd Grade Hall at the Houston Lower Elementary and Houston High School would all receive new roofing, to replace the current, leaky roofing.
All of the schools have HVAC units that are faulty or nonfunctional that need to be replaced.
They would also convert lighting throughout the district to LED. This would include the restrooms, 2nd Grade Hall, the entirety of the Upper Elementary, the High School by the gym and the football field.
There are other priorities that focus on more isolated issues as well. They include drainage at the middle school, upper elementary and CTE/bleachers, paving the high school parking lot, upper elementary gym renovation and HVAC, high school gym AC, drop ceilings and new windows at the lower and upper elementary.
“School buildings are just like any other building,” said Cook. “If they are not maintained and repaired as needed, small issues become large issues and cost much more to address. The most serious issues that we face did not just happen over the last 5, the last 10 or even over the last 15 years. They have built up over many years, and they now must be addressed.”
These issues are an accumulation of many years according to Cook. They include a lack of funding from the State Legislature, which has been underfunded by $10.5 million since 2009, maintenance and repair cycles not in place or followed due to the lack of funding and 30 or more years of neglect in many areas.
According to Cook, many districts throughout the state have passed bond issues to address underfunding, and that he believes it is time for Houston to do so as well.
“My responsibility is to provide the safest, most comfortable learning environment possible and to give our students every opportunity to to receive a learning experience that will allow them to develop into successful, happy adults.”
Cook also said that everyone would be affected differently as far as tax increases. The mills levied will be 11.50, and it will be applied to the assessed value of the house, vehicle and business. He made it a point to clarify that it is the assessed value and not the appraised value. For the average person, with a house that is assessed at $100K and a car that is assessed at $15K, they would be looking at a yearly increase of $166.75. This breaks down to an extra $13.90 per month or an extra $0.46 per day. He also addressed the changes, and how they might not be visible from the outside.
“We are not proposing to build any new classrooms or any other facilities,” he said. “We are proposing to repair and update our current buildings.”
He went on to break down how the money would be distributed throughout the district as well. It would be $3.25 million to the high school and CTE, $2 million to the middle school, $1.93 million to the upper elementary and $1.8 million to the lower elementary. This equals the $9.25 million that is proposed.
Cook said that now is the time, and if it is not passed, it is only going to get worse.
“Our students’ futures depend on the quality of education they receive. Our community’s future depends on the quality of our future community leaders, who will be our current students. This is an investment in the future of our community.”