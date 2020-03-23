HOUSTON – The Houston School District posted on their Facebook page last week that they would be handing out free meals at drop-off points throughout the district while students were out of school for the extended break. Shortly thereafter, they encountered an unknown issue that prevented them from starting the program. However, they are back on schedule, and kicking the program off on Monday, March 23.
The program offers free meals for children under 18 years old, and the children must be present to receive them. There will be one lunch and one breakfast for each child.
The meals must be picked up, they can not be consumed on site. No one is allowed entry into the schools either.
The program will be Monday-Friday from 11 a.m.-12 noon. There will be three drop-off sites. Houston Uppper Elementary School car rider line, Pleasant Grove M.B. Church at 1453 County Road 402, enter in the first drive way and First Baptist Church of Woodland, located at 122 Hill Street.
These locations will have staff present to operate the drive-thru meal pick ups.
Houston is joining the other schools in Chickasaw County, which are also offering meals for students.