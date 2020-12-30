HOUSTON – The Houston School District announced that it will be continuing with the A/B schedule for the first two weeks of the spring semester.
The school system was on the A/B schedule to begin the fall semester, and students will retain their A or B status from then.
This means that students who were designated “A” at the beginning of the year, will remain “A” in the spring.
“In response to the growing Covid 19 numbers, several changes have been made to our school calendar for the return to school in January,” said Superintendent John Ellison. “To ensure that our staff is adequately prepared and that we are able to social distance in classrooms, we are going to begin school using an A/B days schedule for the first two weeks of school. We will follow this A/B schedule Jan. 5-7 and 11-14. 'A Day' students will report on Jan. 6, 7, 11 and 13. 'B Day' students will report on Jan. 5, 7, 12 and 14. We will resume our 4/1 schedule with everyone on campus on Tuesday, Jan. 19. After Jan. 8, Fridays will resume as distance learning days for all students.”
As stated, the plan is to have all students return to campus after two weeks, however, this is not set in stone.
“Please remember that this is a fluid situation. Changes and modifications will have to be made daily, sometimes multiple times each day. We appreciate your flexibility and patience, and we will provide information as often as possible. We will always strive to keep the health and safety of everyone at the forefront of our concerns. All of these changes will not be convenient but are necessary for the safety of our students and staff.”
Anyone with questions is urged to contact the school for clarification.