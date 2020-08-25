HOUSTON – The Houston School District has announced that they will be implementing attendance limitations for the upcoming 2020 football season.
They will be following Executive Order number 1518 and MHSAA School Guidelines for fall sports to determine this policy.
The proceedures for the time being are:
1. Per Executive Order No. 1518 attendance will be limited to 2 people (regardless of age) per participant. Participants include members of the football team, band, and cheerleaders.
2. Per Executive Order No. 1518 all attendees will wear face coverings when in transit to and from their seats, in restrooms, concession stand areas, and at all times when it is impossible to maintain a minimum distance of 6 feet from each other.
3. Wearing a mask is strongly encouraged even when social distancing is possible.
4. Attendees should at all times attempt to maintain six feet of separation from persons not in their household.
5. Attendees will have to be in the stands. There will be no standing and viewing of the game in travel areas. (ex. Area between the stands and concession stand)
6. Campus will be closed to anyone not having a ticket for the game. Standing outside the fences will not be allowed.
7. Vehicles will need to enter through the Starkville Road entrances at HHS or HMS. The section of Stacy St. belonging to the school will be closed before and during the game. It will be opened at the completion of the game.
There will also be some changes to the ticket sales for games.
1. Tickets for Houston home games will be pre-sold this year. No tickets will be available at the game.
2. Ticket price is $7.00 again
3. Team members, band members, and cheerleaders will be able to purchase 2 tickets for each home game. Band members will not be able to purchase tickets when the band does not perform.
4. Participants will purchase tickets at Houston High School.
5. Participants must purchase their tickets by the beginning of school on Thursday of game week to guarantee availability
6. Anyone attending the game must have a MHSAA state pass or ticket regardless of age. (This includes young children not yet attending school)
The Houston School District will continue to update its attendance policy when and if changes are made to the governor's executive order, CDC guidelines, and MHSAA guidelines.
This season will mark the first for newly-hired head coach Baylor Dampeer and his coaching staff.