HOUSTON • The Houston School Board recently approved the Houston High School “Topper Pride” Marching Band traveling to Florida this December to perform during the halftime of a bowl game.
Meeting late last month in a special called meeting, trustees approved some monetary support for the band’s traveling to Orlando to perform at The Camping World Bowl Game at Camping World Stadium on Monday Dec. 28, 2020. The monetary amount was not specified.
Travel dates will be Saturday, Dec. 26 through Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
Houston High School Principal John Ellison – who’s been in the Houston system 18 years, and in his second year as principal – said to his knowledge it’s the first time the band has received a bowl bid.
“I’m thrilled they’re getting to go. It will be a really good opportunity for them to have some exposure playing in front of a large crowd,” he said this week.
Fourth year Band Director Eric Malone said he also believes it’s the first time the band’s been chosen to perform at a bowl game.
“Bowl officials contacted me several months ago and asked if we’d be interested in performing. I said we certainly would,” the band director said.
He said the Hilltopper Band will be one of several bands performing in unison in the halftime show. “There will likely be several hundred students out on the field,”Malone said.
He said students will be responsible for buying their own tickets to the game. Meanwhile, several things are under way to help the band finance its trip, which he estimated will cost “a little north of $40,000.
“The Band Boosters and the School Board are helping us out, and a recent bridge tournament in Houston raised about $900,” he said. We’re accepting any donations from individuals or companies, and anyone interested in donating can contact me or the school.“
He said the band tries to take a major trip every three or four years, so each band member gets to go somewhere special during their high school years. The band’s last trip was three years ago to Branson, Mo.
He said while at the December bowl game, band members will tour Universal Studios, and see The Blue Man Group perform.
“It will be a good trip with a lot of fun things to do. It will be a nice Christmas present for them,” he said.
The 2019 Camping World Bowl was a college football bowl game played Saturday, Dec. 28; Notre Dame defeated Iowa State 33-9.
It was the 30th edition of the Camping World Bowl, and was one of the 2019–20 bowl games concluding the 2019 FBS football season. The game was sponsored by recreational vehicle company Camping World. It was played at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.
In the only other action during the meeting, trustees approved expulsion of a student for one calendar year beginning Jan. 8, 2020.