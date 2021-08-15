HOUSTON – The Houston schools found out last week that their request to work with the City to try and bring the School Resource Officer position back to the school had been approved.
Houston Police Chief Adam Harmon informed the school board during their regular meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 10.
Harmon was actually the one who approached the school about getting the program back up and running.
“Everyone is wanting an officer,” he said. “We need one there. There is just so much that goes on at the school now, and just about every town has one at their school.”
The SRO is there to make sure that the schools are safe, but they are also there to be a positive role model for the children and build relationships between the youth and the police.
“It gives the kids somebody that they can build trust with, because they see that person every day. The school teachers also feel a lot safer. Not necessarily that we have violence or anything, it just gives them reassurance that somebody is there.”
The SRO that was hired for Houston is Howard Parker, who has 27 years of law enforcement experience.
The school is more than happy to see the position return as well.
“Working with both Houston and Houlka on these SRO's, I think we are getting closer to getting that done,” said Chickasaw County School District Superintendent John Ellison. “I think it will be a pretty quick turn around on that happening. We are kind of doing all the paperwork and the background kind of stuff right now, but we are definitely going to move forward with it. I feel like it has got to be a priority, so we are going to fill those positions and get an SRO on both campuses as soon as possible, and I feel like that will not be a long process. I think if anything, it will be in the next few weeks.”
Ellison said that safety was the number one priority of the district and the school board, so this was a logical step forward.
“For me it is just a matter of everything we do, we want to keep kids and staff safe, and that is another layer of protection that we can put in place for our students.”
The City of Houston is also behind the project.
“SRO's are important, not to scare anybody, but a police officer in the school system, in today's world, has evolved to where it is a necessary step,” said Houston Mayor Stacey Parker.
Houlka Mayor David Huffman approached the board on Tuesday as well and said that the Town of Houlka supported the move 100% and they would be glad to help. He is going to be working with Houlka Police Chief Phillip Smith and the school board as well as Houlka Principal Willie Mounce and consulting with Chief Harmon to find someone for Houlka as soon as possible.
The current agreement will have the school district paying a percentage of the salary and the city paying the rest.