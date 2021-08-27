HOUSTON – The Houston Schools made the decision to move to virtual learning on Wednesday, Aug. 25, and it was to be the remainder of the week, however, it has now shifted to Sep. 7, meaning that they will be virtual the entirety of the upcoming week due to an outbreak occurring on the campuses.
“The Department of Health defines an outbreak as three or more students positive in one group, now, folks hear outbreak and start to panic, but it is not as bad as it sounds, three in any one class is considered an outbreak,” said Superintendent John Ellison. “As of Wednesday, we had at least three outbreaks on every Houston campus, which has never happened before. The whole school year last year, in the district, we had one outbreak. So, we saw that happening and we were about to get to the point where we would be forced to shut down, and at that point it's a longer period of time, and I'll be honest with you, it was going to hurt our athletics and activities more because they would miss extra games. So we sat down and discussed it and we felt like if we did it now, we might could prevent kids from missing games and activities and help us reset, because we're actually gaining a free day with Labor Day, that's another day out of the building that didn't hurt us, so that factored into the decision as well.”
The decision in question, was also a hard one to make, but it had to be done to prevent much larger problems from developing down the road.
“I'll say, I definitely did not take this decision lightly, I have watched seniors miss ballgames, I've watched senior band members not get to participate and miss concerts, and so everything we're trying to do is to keep kids at school as much as I possibly can and still be safe.”
The change to virtual was not a great burden for the district since they had previously done virtual learning, but also, they had improved upon it.
“About three days before teachers came back, we started to see the numbers increase around us, and so we started to make plans for that. Last school year, we invested a lot of money in being able to teach students virtually in the event that is ever did happen again.”
When it boils down to it, teaching the kids is the main goal, and Ellison said that he has stressed this to all involved.
“We are focusing on education this year. Last year was survival, this year is education.”
The Houlka Schools, which are in the same district as Houston now, are not in immediate danger of having to go virtual according to Ellison. He said that they have much lower case numbers and they are maintaining a safe facility.
“Right now, they have been in good shape. There are some cases there, but it has not been to the extent of what has been at Houston so far. We monitor each building separately, we don't do the district as a whole, and it just so happened that all of the Houston buildings were in pretty much the same shape at exactly the same time.”
As of 10 a.m. Friday, the district-wide numbers were:
79 positive student cases, and 133 positive cases since the start of school.
285 quarantined students, and 714 since the beginning of the year.
and 15 positive staff cases.