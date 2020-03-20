HOUSTON – The City of Houston met on Thursday, March 19, and enacted measures to try to curb the spread of COVID-19.
The City published its decisions on its Facebook page on Thursday night.
Among the measures taken, arguably the biggest was the city-wide curfew. The curfew is from 8 p.m.-5 a.m.
The city also closed many of its buildings to public traffic until further notice. These include:
– City Hall, where the lobby is closed, but the drive-thru is open for normal business hours.
– The Carnegie Library, which is closed to visitors, but can be reached by phone during normal business hours. Late fees will also be waived until they reopen, and free WiFi will still be available in the parking lots.
– The Joe Brigance Civic Center is closed, and all uses have been canceled.
– The Houston Community House is closed and all uses have been canceled.
– Park and Recreations summer league's gates have been locked and all uses have been canceled.
– Municipal Court is closed.
– All public City of Houston Parks.
– Houston Police Department's lobby is closed.
– Houston Fire Department's lobby is closed.
There are currently no business closures by the city.
The post went on to encourage everyone to take measures and follow the CDC recommendations to further prevent the spread of the virus.
“We want to inform our citizens after lots of discussion with the Board of Aldermen, department heads and our Chickasaw County Emergency Management Director, Linda Griffin, we are taking many steps, as other cities have done, to help do our part in the prevention of the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19),” said the Facebook post from the City of Houston. “We hope that the citizens will respect the wishes to protect the health and welfare of each one living in our community as well as our neighbors. It will require a change from our normal daily routines for each individual.”
According to the post, as of Thursday, March 19, there were no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Houston nor Chickasaw County per the Chickasaw County Emergency Management Agency.