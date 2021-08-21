EAST WEBSTER – In what was a slow night for the Toppers, they walked away with the 6-0 victory over the East Webster Wolverines in Friday night's Jamboree.

The two-quarter jamboree saw both teams struggle on offense.

Houston, while not bad offensively, suffered from penalties the entire game.

However, their defense was lock-down, only allowing the Wolverines a handful of first downs.

They also forced two turnovers on fumbles.

Senior quarterback Red Parker had several rushing yards on the night, as well as the team's only touchdown, wherein he rushed the ball over the goal line midway through the second quarter.

The Toppers were a little rusty to start the game, having to end the first few drives with punts and a turnover.

However, they found their rhythm later in the game and it was like a whole new ballgame.

It remains to be seen when the Toppers will next take the field since their first two weeks' opponents are quarantined and had to forfeit.

If no one agrees to play, it will be Sep. 10 at home when they face off against Shannon when they next play.

