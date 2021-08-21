Houston shakes the rust, downs the Wolverines in Friday night Jamboree By Robert Scott Editor/Reporter Aug 21, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Tae Eskridge catches the pass and dodges the defender. By ROBERT SCOTT Chickasaw Journal Brandon Watkins takes the runner down. Red Parker throws the ball down the field. Quarterback Red Parker hands the ball off to EJ Stovall. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save EAST WEBSTER – In what was a slow night for the Toppers, they walked away with the 6-0 victory over the East Webster Wolverines in Friday night's Jamboree.The two-quarter jamboree saw both teams struggle on offense.Houston, while not bad offensively, suffered from penalties the entire game.However, their defense was lock-down, only allowing the Wolverines a handful of first downs.They also forced two turnovers on fumbles.Senior quarterback Red Parker had several rushing yards on the night, as well as the team's only touchdown, wherein he rushed the ball over the goal line midway through the second quarter.The Toppers were a little rusty to start the game, having to end the first few drives with punts and a turnover.However, they found their rhythm later in the game and it was like a whole new ballgame.It remains to be seen when the Toppers will next take the field since their first two weeks' opponents are quarantined and had to forfeit.If no one agrees to play, it will be Sep. 10 at home when they face off against Shannon when they next play. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Houston Wolverine Jamboree Sport American Football Parker Rushing Team Quarterback Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 81° Partly Cloudy Houston, MS (38851) Today Thunderstorms this evening with a few showers possible late. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.. Tonight Thunderstorms this evening with a few showers possible late. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Updated: August 21, 2021 @ 7:36 pm Full Forecast Latest Posts Chickasaw Journal Houston shakes the rust, downs the Wolverines in Friday night Jamboree 1 hr ago Chickasaw Journal Hilltoppers seeking opponents for first two weeks of season 14 hrs ago Chickasaw Journal Chickasaw Trustees approve administrative leave due to COVID, discuss hybrid learning Aug 20, 2021 Chickasaw Journal Lightning strike prompts fire department response Aug 20, 2021 Chickasaw Journal Pedestrian struck, killed by car in Houston Aug 20, 2021 Chickasaw Journal Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi Partners With North Mississippi Health Services To Offer Free Pop-Up Vaccination Clinic Before Dance Like The Stars Event Aug 19, 2021 Latest e-Edition Chickasaw Journal Chickasaw Journal Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. Chickasaw Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Chickasaw Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage lists