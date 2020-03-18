HOUSTON • The sidewalk renovation project for Houston’s square has been delayed due to weather.
The Houston Board of Aldermen approved a $1 million sidewalk renovation project for the square late last year. The signs on the square, which went up earlier this year called for the project to be completed in summer 2020, however, this is now in question.
“Everything is ready to go; colors and patterns have been chosen...we’re only waiting on the weather to cooperate,” said Chickasaw Development Foundation Director Sean Johnson, “Of course, the virus thing has changed everything.”
There is no exact date for the start of the project, instead, it is dependent on the weather and other factors. Conditions are being monitored and the project is on stand–by for favorable conditions.
“Contractors are looking at starting with the first long-term dry forecast,” he said. “We do not want the sidewalks torn up before a rain. That would be a mess.”
The extremely wet weather that Mississippi has experienced is the current culprit behind the delay, however, there have been other set–backs as well.
“Initially, it was because the engineering firm did not secure any local, affordable bids,” said Johnson. “More recently the work has been put on hold because of the weather. I’m not sure how the virus will affect the project either.”
The delay of the project will also affect other projects that are in the works as well.
“We have a tourism marketing plan that we’d like to activate, but that will not commence until the sidewalks are completed and we get some professional photography done,” he said.