HOUSTON – The Houston slow-pitch softball team, under the leadership of head coach, Derek Kirby, have been working tirelessly to prepare themselves for the upcoming season.
The team is a relatively young one, with many of their players graduating this past spring.
“It’s not a new bunch,” said Kirby. “But we lost some really key player last year with our seniors so we’re looking for some kids to step up.”
The team, while young, still has some experience. It is just a matter of transitioning that experience from practice to the game. Kirby is realistic in his expectations and goals for this season.
“We’re looking to do things differently,” said Kirby. “We may not be a power team this year because in the past we’ve had the ability to hit the trees, and this year we may not have quite the same power. So we kind of have to reinvent ourselves a little as far as directional hitting, line drives, base hits, we’ve got to be able to put things together this year.”
He added.
“I’m just interested to see who steps up to take that place and fill the void,” said Kirby. “I think we’ve got some kids that are ready.”
As far as the schedule, he said it is a full one. The team had their first game on Saturday, August 3 at Mooreville, and then it is a Monday – Tuesday – Thursday schedule mostly.
The team also changed districts this year. They combined 1-3A and 4-6A slow-pitch together. This means that the team will be playing some teams that they do not know much about since they have never played them.
He is also optimistic about their playoff chances.
“October is the state championship, which we hope to win,” said Kirby. “Because that’s our goal every time now. I’m a realistic guy. I don’t start talking a state championship if I don’t think I have the team to go further than the first round. We’ve got to have kids step up and hit, but we’ve got the kids that can if they will.”