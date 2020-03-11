HOUSTON • The Houston softball team Boosters Club met Tuesday, March 3, at the CDF Building to discuss raising about $100,000 over five years for a new indoor training facility for the team.
The committee is led by Jesse Garner, and the project is being headed up by David Smith, who led the meeting, and explained what the new building would be.
They are looking to have a building that is 60 feet wide by 100 feet deep, with a 15 foot lean to on the side.
The current facilities that the team has hosts numerous problems. There are no restrooms, the roof leaks, including a leak that is dangerously close to an electrical outlet and they do not have room to practice batting.
“What we have now is sub-par to say the least,” said head softball coach Derick Kirby when addressing the committee.
According to Kirby, the team has missed 14 practices because of the rain.
The new building will have turf on the inside, so that they can have a more realistic training experience, even when raining. There would also be functioning lockers, which is something the current facility also lacks.
He also emphasized the current situation by pointing out that the girls currently change in a storage locker.
All of this, coupled with the fact that the current building is not at the same place as the field, and so they have to drive between the two, is the reason that the committee is moving forward with the project.
They laid out the achievements of the girls, so the people could get an idea of the people they are investing in. They said they have four North Half championships, two state championships, sit at a record of 86-29 and are averaging 20 wins a season. These numbers, they feel, are more deserving of a proper space. They said that the team stands to get even better with the advantage of the new facility.
Smith then delved into fundraising, and how much is needed. The goal is around $100,000, to be raised over five years. How they plan to do this is to go to the bank, and take out the loan to get the building. They would pay back the loan with the donations that are collected. The donations are collected via bank draft, and anyone interested can contact one of the committee members to get one.
There are different plans as far as contributions as well. The Single Sponsor plan consists of a one-time donation of $100. All who donate this get their names on a 4x8 sign inside. The Double Sponsor plan is $25 per month for five years, totaling $1,500. These donors get a 2x2 individual sign inside. The Triple Sponsor is $50 per month for five years, totaling $3,000. They get a 2x4 individual sign inside. The Home Run Sponsor is $100 a month, and totals $6,000. This comes with a 4x4 individual sign inside. The Grand Slam Sponsor is $175 per month, totaling to $10,500. This includes a 4x8 individual sign inside. Lastly, there is the Grand Slam Gold Sponsor, which is a $25,000 donation. These donors get a 4x8 individual sign outside of the building.
The fundraiser is going on for the foreseeable future, but they want to have as many as possible within the first 10 days, that way they can move forward with confidence that the project will be backed.
According to Smith, he is ready to move forward as soon as the donations start coming in.
The Lady Toppers are currently playing fast pitch, and they are sitting at a record of 6-0.