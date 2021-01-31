HOUSTON – The Houston Lady Toppers softball team is in the final push on their new training facility that is going to offer new opportunities for the team and their off the field preparation.
The project was started by the booster club in early 2020, around the same time as the pandemic, and so the fundraising for the project was a little slow to begin with.
However, they did get enough money to comfortably move forward and so construction began on the building.
Now, they are about three weeks away from the ribbon cutting according to head coach Derick Kirby, but the work is far from over. The fundraising has gone well, and people have all stepped up to help, but there are more funds needed to complete the project.
“We have had parents step up and give money, businesses from town, here in Houston, Houston has done really good,” said Kirby. “A couple of businesses gave really substantially to it, and a lot of businesses have given what they could, even during COVID season when things aren't great, they've really stepped up and done well. At the moment, where we're at, we've got the last $20,000 to go really to be able to really finish it out the way we need to from start to finish, so we are just looking for that last little bit to finish this thing out and have what I think is going to be one of the top facilities in North Mississippi, for high school sports.”
The building, which is a 96x70 and about 7,000 square feet, offers the team more space than their current building. It also offers more amenities such as restrooms and a locker room, as well as a weight room.
“We'll be able to take full infield, we'll be able to throw in it, hit in it, we'll be able to do just about anything you can think of, we'll be able to do inside the building when its finished.”
Kirby said he is excited about the prospect of finishing the project, because the season is just around the corner, and the new practice area is needed.
“You don't miss any more practices. We have already missed some this year already just because it has been so wet and so cold. We will never miss another day of practice. So no excuses from here on out.”
Kirby said he appreciates everyone doing their part to help bring this idea to fruition, and he believes it will reflect well on not just the program, but the community as a whole.
“To me its a testament to the school, its a testament to the program, and to the town, for coming in and stepping up. To be able to take on a $100,000 project in a small town like Houston and we are this close to having that thing completely done, I mean its just a testament to the town itself.”
He wanted to let everyone know that they were prod of the contributions and they would never be able to express enough gratitude.
“We appreciate everything anybody has done and we want to make sure that Houston knows, hey we are proud, we are a little bit away if anybody wants to help us finish it out, come on board, call us, get up with anybody on the softball team, anybody you want to get up with, you can get up with and help us finish this thing out and come take a look when we cut the ribbon here in about three weeks.”