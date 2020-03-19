VARDAMAN • The Lady Hilltoppers of Houston won both of their games during a tournament held at Vardaman. The first a 10-0 game against Vardaman and the second a 15-0 bout against West Union.
The lady Rams of Vardaman did a good job of keeping the high powered batting offense of Houston at bay for the first few innings. Only allowing two runs for the first three innings, Vardaman looked on pace to keep this game close.
However, when the first at-bat for Houston in the fourth inning came up, it lead to a scoring run that would be hard to bounce back from for any team. Putting up seven points that went unanswered.
Paige Killgore brought in four runs for Houston, with Jasmine rogers bringing in three, and Mckayla Crowley, Maegan Carr and Blakely Gill, all bringing in one point apiece.
Houston then took on the Lady Eagles of West Union. This team is currently sitting at 0-2 for the year. Even with this poor record, Houston once again showed dominance against this team. Putting up 15 points unanswered against any team regardless of record is no small feat.
Houston and Vardaman, as well as all other teams in the state, have had their seasons postponed in response to preventing the spread of the Covid-19 virus. Until the Mississippi High School Activities Association cancels the season all the games missed will be rescheduled at a later date.